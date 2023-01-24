Name: anecdating

Meaning: anecdating is all about enjoying the process of dating, even when it doesn’t go as planned. It pays homage to all the weird and wonderful dating anecdotes that emerge when things don’t quite work out – perfect for entertaining friends down the pub.

Origin: anecdating comes from dating app Badoo’s top trend predictions for 2023, which includes terms ranging from ‘goblin-timacy’ to ‘meme teaming’.

According to the app, almost two-thirds (65%) of single people agree that even when a date doesn’t go as planned, they at least know they’ll be left with a funny or memorable experience to share. Indeed, as the definition explains: “In what is expected to be a difficult year, anecdating is all about enjoying the process of dating, because not only does it provide a distraction from daily life, it’s about the experiences that stay with you and the anecdotes you share as a result.”