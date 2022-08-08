What is an ‘angel shot’? the code word going viral on TikTok to use if you feel unsafe during a date
If you’re out at a club or bar and feel unsafe, using this code word could help you leave swiftly and safely.
The prospect of going on a date or meeting someone new can be exciting.
Whether you’re getting out of a relationship and looking to have some fun or are fully living your best single life, dating provides a space to step out of our comfort zone, meet new people and perhaps build a new connection – no matter how long it lasts.
But with the unknown possibilities that can come from dating, there are also risks that can come from it too. New figures from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have shown the number of rape cases reaching court in England and Wales has increased after a series of record lows in previous years, while a poll conducted by YouGov and The Independent found one in nine women and 6% of men in the UK have had their drink spiked.
If you’re on a date with someone displaying serious red flags or you feel uncomfortable in their presence, being able to safely leave a situation is key – and if your date is taking place at a club, pub or bar, there is a code called the ‘angel shot’ that could help you make an exit from a date going wrong.
What is an angel shot?
The angel shot is described as a “signal to the bartender or server” that someone doesn’t feel safe and needs help.
It began to gain attention on TikTok last year, when bartender @Benjispears shared a reenactment on how to ask for an angel shot when feeling unsafe, in a clip that amassed 2.1 million views.
One year later and angel shots have recently started trending on TikTok, with users defining the code and demonstrating how to use it in a time of need, with #angelshot amassing over 134.7 million views on the video sharing platform.
Where did the angel shot code come from?
While it may be trending on TikTok, the angel shot has existed for a while. It derives from the 2016 “Ask for Angela” campaign from the Lincolnshire Rape Crisis Women, in a bid to prevent sexual assault.
The campaign said that people who felt unsafe should “Ask for Angela” and staff who received the request were able to call a cab and help the customer leave the situation safely.
Since then it has evolved into different forms, with the angel shot safeword originating in a bar called Iberian Rooster in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2016.
Bars across the UK and United States have since adopted the safety measure to help those exit situations safely, with ‘angel shot’ gaining popularity globally in part due to social media.
How do you use the angel shot code?
A bar, club or restaurant will sometimes advertise angel shots in women’s bathrooms – but there are three ways to order angel shots at the bar depending on the issue at hand.
To order a “straight up” or “neat” angel shot means you need someone to walk you to your car. “On ice” means you need to be called a taxi or Uber and “with lime” means a request for police.
What are people’s thoughts on angel shot trending on TikTok?
While the increased visibility around angel shots mean more people know about it, reenactments videos of how to ask for an angel shot has faced criticism from some on social media.
“TikTok ruins absolutely everything. ‘angel shot’ is meant to be a code word for people in danger or feel as though they are in danger at clubs/gigs,” commented one. “it is not a trend.”
Another said: “Alright so like… I don’t get why people are making light of an ‘angel shot’ on TikTok. I get it, it’s an easy thing to get clout right now, but it’s a serious thing and the fact that people are making fun of the situation is kinda disgusting tbh. It’s gonna lead to worse.”
@Benjispears, who created one of the most viewed TikToks on angel shots, recently shared a new video stating that angel shots is “trending for all the wrong reasons”.
“This is a great safety tip and people need to learn about it so that’s originally why I brought the TikTok,” Benji says. “I love seeing other influencers using their platform to spread awareness but now, I’m refreshing my page, there are 50 more angel shots videos being created from people, especially from creators that have never bartended before.”
Benji adds that while reducing angel shots to a “trend” can impact the importance of it, there is still a need for these safety tips to actively help people in danger.
“It’s extremely sad that we even need an angel shot in today’s society but we do in nightclubs and bars and all that… they are the most shady, scary places so we do need we do need safety tips in the bar.”
Benji makes a valid point. While information like this needs to be accessible and sharing it on social media is one of the easiest ways to do this, there’s also a risk that these things can be reduced to a trend despite the important impact it has in real life.
In order to retain the importance of sharing information like this, it’s important to strike the balance between sharing, informing and engaging and ensuring that vital information like this is conveyed in the way it needs to be.
Image: Getty