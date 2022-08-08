The prospect of going on a date or meeting someone new can be exciting.

Whether you’re getting out of a relationship and looking to have some fun or are fully living your best single life, dating provides a space to step out of our comfort zone, meet new people and perhaps build a new connection – no matter how long it lasts.

But with the unknown possibilities that can come from dating, there are also risks that can come from it too. New figures from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have shown the number of rape cases reaching court in England and Wales has increased after a series of record lows in previous years, while a poll conducted by YouGov and The Independent found one in nine women and 6% of men in the UK have had their drink spiked.