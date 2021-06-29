Before we get started, let’s do a quick poll. Who here has taken screenshots of an exciting new match on a dating app and shared them with a pal to get their opinion? I’m guessing there are lots of raised hands. And has anyone ever taken screenshots of a conversation with a new match then dumped them into your WhatsApp group to get a 360 analysis of what’s been said? There are more raised hands, including my own.

Let’s be real: most people who use dating apps are ‘guilty’ of doing this. You just need to check out the incriminating search results of ‘does Hinge notify screenshots?’ for further proof. But, after a taking a moment to really think about this – and how I feel about a guy I’ve never even met potentially sending screenshots of my profile and conversation to his friends – I’m wondering… it is OK to do?