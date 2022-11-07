While it can be tempting to present an idealised version of yourself via dating apps, the vulnerability that comes with authentically being yourself on these platforms is what allows you to meet and match with the people who are compatible with you – even if it doesn’t always work out in your favour.

“Rejection is hard, but it makes a lot more sense to have somebody pass on your profile than agree to meet based on the version of yourself you’ve portrayed which is not truly reflecting who you really are,” advises Begy.

“When you think about it, if somebody sees you for who you really are, and wants to meet you to get to know you better, it has the potential to lead to more genuine connections and helps you reach that goal of a long-term, committed relationship.”

But how do you embrace bae-realing when you’re used to presenting a more stylised version of yourself online? Well, Begy suggests that one should first ditch old photos that feature images of you that are filtered.

“Have a thorough audit of the photos you use on your profile and what you’ve written – if anything is out-of-date or not relaying the true you, then get rid of it,” she says.

“It’s all about reflecting your personality and including anything that emphasises how unique and interesting you are.