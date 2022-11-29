Let me get this straight. It’s got nothing to do with wearing black and yellow on a first date? Absolutely not – it’s an approach to dating, not a fashion trend.

Right. But if it’s all about going on a date with someone straight away, how can you tell if you actually like them? I understand your concern, but think about it in reverse: how can you tell you don’t like someone if you haven’t seen them face to face?

Always the devil’s advocate. It just feels like a lot of effort to find out you don’t like someone in the first 10 minutes. I guess, but talking to someone on a dating app for weeks on end requires a lot of effort (and commitment), too. Dating apps are a great tool, but it often feels like we’ve become over-reliant on them compared to the old days when you’d bump into someone in a bar or restaurant and see if you clicked. In this way, beelining is kind of the best of both worlds – you get a general idea of the person’s personality, likes and dislikes, but then you get to meet up with them and see if you gel.

What if the other person thinks you’re only looking for one thing in particular? If you are, then that’s great! But if not, you just need to be upfront about why you’re beelining in the first place. For example, you might say, “Hey, I find it really hard to keep up with messages on these apps – how do you feel about grabbing a drink sometime this week?”