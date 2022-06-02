Memes, hashtags and viral videos. If you’re living most of your life staring into your phone and flicking your thumb across the screen, you’ve probably already – proudly, somewhat ironically – described yourself as being ‘terminally online’.

In the past few years, our social media obsession has become kind of something of an illness. Many of us reach for our phones before our first cup of coffee in the morning and, in the evening, we stare into the blue light before shoving the device under our pillows for the night.

But some of us are more ‘online’ than others. Journalist Jenna Mahale notes in a recent piece in The Atlantic that we share our culture with our romantic partners – even the cultural identity we get from being online. “The internet provides an almost limitless pool of references to draw from — including silly memes and inside jokes, but also serious ideas and conversations,” she writes. “It’s a beautiful world to share with another person.”