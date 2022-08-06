Where to go on a first date in London: your guide to the city’s best spots for romance, fun and adventure
Take the pressure off of planning the perfect first date in the city with this easy guide.
You never forget that crackle of excitement you feel coming home from a good first date. The butterflies and not being able to stop smiling, a whole sense of expectation and excitement for what could lie ahead.
The trouble is that they can feel pretty difficult to plan. What’s too much, or not enough? What if you run out of things to talk about? How will you know if they’re really enjoying themselves?
Well fear not, as Stylist has compiled a list of perfect first date spots in London for every occasion, for rainy days to double dates, from wow factor to “we’re on a budget”. You’ll never be stuck for ideas again.
For something intimate
Found Speakeasy, EC2
What screams “want to curl up in a booth with me?” more than a speakeasy? Found, nestled in the heart of Shoreditch, is the perfect location to break the ice over imaginative cocktails or craft beers. With reasonable prices and an intimate atmosphere, what more could you want?
Find out more about Found here.
For something romantic
Fitz’s, WC1B
If you’re looking for decadence, you’ll find it at Fitz’s. As one of London’s most glamorous, and romantic, cocktail bars, you’ll have no problem making a good first impression. Between small plates, delicious wines and intimate window snug seats, it’s a recipe for first date success.
Find out more about Fitz’s here.
For something different
Barge East, E9
A 120 year old barge that’s actually an award winning restaurant? Sign us up. Barge East offers a truly iconic dining experience as you glide through the waters of the capital, taking in the sights of the city. It’s certainly a memorable first-meet.
Find out more about Barge East here.
For something casual
Treat Tuesday at Catford Mews, SE6
Who said cinema dates have to be a thing of the past? They’re a classic for a reason and what’s better, Catford Mews have launched Treat Tuesday so couples can get their hands on a cinema ticket to any film for only £4.95 each, and 10% off food and drink. Perfect for a midweek meet.
Find out more about Treat Tuesday here.
For free
Hampstead Heath
London has plenty of stunning outdoor spaces, but as far as we’re concerned, none reigns as supreme as Hampstead Heath. Take cues from Notting Hill and the plenty of classic movies filmed there and take in the breathtaking view of the city. Whether your picnic vibe is picky bits or cans of wine, Hampstead makes for the perfect setting.
For the wow-factor
14 Hills, EC3M
A forest in the sky? Don’t mind if we do. Whether for brunch, dinner or cocktails, the botanical rooftop gardens at 14 Hills will truly take your date’s breath away.
Find out more about 14 Hills here.
For rainy days
DNA VR Camden, N7
You can’t always trust the British weather to be on your side, so it’s always worth having an indoor date idea up your sleeve for an inevitable downpour. DNA VR Camden is there to help you and your date dive into an unimaginable world together, slaying demons or fighting zombies. Those who slay together stay together, right?
Find out more about DNA VR here.
Images: Getty