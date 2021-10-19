We don’t get to pause and think about love a lot, do we? As the eldest child of a single Black mother, there was never enough time. There’s always something to do. There’s always more surviving to do. We’ll think of love when we get there. My mum used to say, ‘That’s life, and life isn’t fair,’ whenever I complained, and it would infuriate me no end. Why can’t we spend eternity trapped bathing in what makes us feel alive?

Being in love is being in cahoots: the conspiring activity of people up to no good. It’s the best ploy or narrative device of them all, and only you and I are in on it. Don’t you love a secret? (Don’t you love a ruse?) You can create whole galaxies within a kiss, unearthed languages within a touch, and a shared ancient codex with your eyes. It is the best thing we have to offer in this bleak and quickly decaying society we call the present. Black people have refused to let go of love and clung on to it desperately throughout our entire history. I always think of the fact that even when enslaved, our ancestors still Black people have refused to let go of love and clung on to it desperately throughout our entire history had wedding ceremonies. Imagine that. The ceremonies were small and had no legal standing (since enslaved people were denied citizenship or the right of marriage), but they were soaked with tradition carried over oceans. The world right now feels as if it is getting older and meaner and harsher, and as Black people sometimes we need to remind ourselves of, to quote the indomitable Céline Dion, the power of love.

For as long as I can remember, I have been obsessed with the fantasy of love in all its manifestations. Films, books, TV shows – you name it, I have been there. Both tangible and immaterial, yet incredibly elusive, love is something I have spent the better part of my life sniffing out wherever and whenever I can. I yearned to be like the movie heroines, to have weak knees and be silly and giddy and in love.

It all started with one film. I remember clutching a beaded pillow to my chest when Nora Ephron’s Shopgirl (Meg Ryan) and NY152 (Tom Hanks) in You’ve Got Mail (1988) revealed themselves to one another and finally kissed. Meg Ryan’s tearful I wanted it to be you. I wanted it to be you so badly and that perfect pale blue dress and matching cardigan have lived on the top floor of my mind for over two decades now. They hold my heart entirely.