Dear Black women, love exists for us too and I can prove it

I called him Mr. TK Maxx because I met him outside TK Maxx and as much as I like sharing, I’m also private, so I always hid actual names. This post gained 45 comments and 104 likes – not influencer level by any means, but enough to show me how much interest there is around finding love. We ended up dating and the encounter inspired me and he appears in my new novel (embellished a bit of course).

Dating apps have taken over the world. Why risk face-to-face rejection when you can just chill behind a screen and swipe right or left? I get it. It’s a whole new experience and one that took me a while to get into because I like the idea of destiny in the discussion of love – two people crossing paths, a glimpse caught, a smile exchanged and a conversation beginning. I blame the movies.

I felt dating apps took the magic away but I signed up reluctantly anyway as I didn’t want to be left out. Then, I noticed while my white friends were going on dates left, right and centre, me and many of my Black friends weren’t having the same amount of luck. I would guess the pool of men was smaller. I could swipe left 14 times before I spotted a Black guy (my preference). Then there’s the danger of swiping too fast, and mistakenly rejecting someone. All my friends identified with this along with the fact that your index finger will hurt and you have to treat the process in the same way you would when looking for a job. Once matched, you could be unmatched for the smallest thing and the pace of things from match to date really surprised me. What happened to courtship? Dating apps made me feel old.