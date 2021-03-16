I would like to add that these are men from varying demographics. Not just white, not just young but absolutely presumptuous.

During a brief stint on a dating app, a perilous place for any woman of colour, I matched with a man with an impressive set of hair on his head. It was like an Afro halo. I waited patiently for him to message me first and, lo and behold, my phone pinged. “Free the afro!” was his first message. I wiped at my eyes in disbelief. Not quite the romantic first words I had envisioned. “Excuse me?” I replied incredulously. “You should embrace your natural hair,” he advised me, “Everyone wants it now.”

I swiftly unmatched, deleted the dating app, launched my phone across the room and contemplated going off the grid. I was seething. How dare this man assume anything about me let alone how I feel about my hair and what it means? I don’t even have an Afro!

People taking such a deep interest in my hair makes me feel as though I’m not entitled to an opinion about my own hair and that I don’t have any agency when it comes to how I should wear it. Because when it comes to Black women and our hair, the conversation is about us but it rarely involves us. I often wonder what this boils down to. Is it collective consciousness and guilt over the fact that we have so long been excluded from the ‘norm’? Is everyone now trying to ease their own guilt by reassuring us that we are in fact beautiful – especially when it comes to men gushing over our hair?

Perhaps it’s another form of ostracisation through stereotyping and people trying to pigeon-hole Black women by assuming we ALL have a difficult relationship with our hair. Or maybe it’s just plain ignorance. In any case, I feel exhausted by it all and it makes me even more cautious when pursuing new relationships with men.