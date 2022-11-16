And lastly, Lawson’s most important advice of all is to acknowledge that spending time with yourself is way better than coupling up with someone as a temporary fix.

“You are your best festive date. Who says that being coupled up during winter is actually better? Being single at this time of year can be a really positive thing, if you choose to perceive it as such.

“Everything’s on your terms and, best of all, you don’t have to worry about all the bickering and mood swings that are an inevitable part of being in a relationship during winter. It could be a lot worse.”

Whether you choose to engage or not engage with cuffing season, it’s important to focus on your own value and happiness during this time and not feel pressured to date or couple up out of fear, concern or FOMO.

Surround yourself with friends and family and, most importantly, acknowledge that spending time by yourself and enjoying it can be the best way to spend this season of hibernation.

After all, peace of mind is always preferable to situations and people who could disrupt that for you in a couple of months.