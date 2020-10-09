“My ex used astrology to justify our breakup”

Knowing someone’s zodiac sign can give us tools to gauge how we might relate to them in a partnership. How? “Different astrological love matches can bring out the worst and best in partners,” says New York-based astrologist Lisa Stardust. However Lisa says that often people make assumptions based solely on their sun sign and that the other signs in their charts are just as important when it comes to understanding compatibility better. But even then there are always other factors that determine how two people fit together.

“I’ve said this time and time again, sometimes love trumps astrology.” In Lisa’s work she’s actually seen more people with unlikely compatibility who’ve made their relationships work because of how they relate to their partners in a larger way. Not only that, she believes that every sun sign can relate to every other sign. “There’s no right or wrong way that people can link up or match.” When it comes to incompatibility, the reasons likely go beyond the two people’s charts—what it really comes down to is whether or not both partners are ready to be in a relationship.

Still, Lisa says there are matches that can bring out the worst in people because the relationship is “too easy” and the bond is taken for granted. There’s also the fact that people’s perceptions of sun signs today are largely based on meme culture. Like many of my peers, I love the hit of dopamine I get whenever I see myself reflected in an Aquarius meme. I mean, if you haven’t DM’ed an astrology meme to a friend and said, “This is SO me,” are you really a person in 2020?

“A lot of what we experience nowadays with dating and astrology is really influenced by meme culture when in fact what people really need is to give the other person a chance to get to know about them,” Lisa explains. In this way astrology memes, although they can be fun and therapeutic, have reduced our complex personalities to flattened jpegs broadcasted on our screens. And memes fail to capture the nuances of each person’s life experience from the perspective of their zodiac sign, their entire birth chart and beyond.