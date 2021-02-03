There’s nothing worse than a breakup hitting you out of the blue. It’s like emotional whiplash – one day, you’re thinking about next week’s date night plans, and the next, they’re asking you for a ‘talk’. It’s hard to comprehend how the person you thought you knew so well could have hidden such a big thing from you. But there’s no way you could have known, right?

According to a new study published by psychologists at the University of Texas, that may not be the case.

Their research – which was published in Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences – found that, months before a breakup, the small words your partner uses in everyday conversations can provide insight into their intentions.