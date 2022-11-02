Dating in 2022: dating IRL is on the rise – and Bumble is getting in on the trend as it announces London events
- Leah Sinclair
The women-first dating app has announced a series of London events for daters to meet new people and forge new connections.
For many millennials and Gen Zers, dating apps have pretty much been the be-all and end-all of our dating experiences.
From building relationships off the back of one swipe to being ghosted after a few flirty exchanges, dating apps have shaped our dating world, as people swapped IRL meet-ups for virtual dating – particularly during the Covid lockdowns.
It was a move that transformed how we date and created a generational divide for those who were single at a time when dating consisted of meeting someone at a random party or bar – or even going on blind dates set up by friends.
But in 2022, we’re beginning to witness the emergence of a new trend – one which goes beyond dating apps and social media sites as people are seeking to meet new people and date in real life, with singles parties, speed dating events and more leading the way.
With daters more invested in meeting people in person, dating apps are making more of an effort to incorporate this into their business model – and Bumble is the latest to do so.
The women-first dating app has recently announced a series of free, IRL dating experiences in London, allowing people to meet their potential new partner in person.
Running weekly until 14 December, Bumble users can now meet like-minded singles in real life at a variety of unique experiences designed to help people find someone they truly vibe with.
The line-up of events includes everything from a flaming cocktail-making workshop ahead of Bonfire Night, to a dog walk and coffee meet-up in Hyde Park for those looking for a dose of puppy love.
If you’re interested in attending, here is a selection of the best Bumble IRL dating events to mark in your calendars…
Burning Cocktails
It’s nearly Bonfire Night, so let the celebrations start early with cocktails and sparklers. Hosted at one of London’s cosiest bars, there’ll be flaming cocktails on the menu and plenty of opportunities for sparks to fly with other singles in your city.
Date: Wednesday 2 November
Times: 7.30pm - 11.30pm
Location: Trailer Happiness, 177 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, W11 2DY
Brewley Single at Big Penny Social
Are you newly single? Then this one is for you. The Brewley Single is specifically designed for all the ‘newbies’ on the scene, who just want to kick back with a beer at one of London’s coolest breweries, get flirty and enjoy a craft beer (on Bumble, of course).
Date: Wednesday 18 November
Times: 7pm - 11.30pm
Location: Big Penny Social, 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL
Jumbi Beats
Bumble has partnered with Peckham-based bar Jumbi for a night of banging tunes and food – and the opportunity to meet some fellow singles, of course.
Date: Wednesday 30 November
Times: 7pm - 11pm
Location: Jumbi, 133 Copeland Road, SE15 3SN
All Bumble events are free, and daters can get their tickets on the Bumble app.
