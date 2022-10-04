If someone said to you that they were planning on going speed dating, what would your reaction be?

In the past, I probably would have been surprised, hysterically laughing or asking why – but at a time when people are lining up to ditch dating apps and meet people IRL, speed dating is having a bit of a resurgence.

You only have to look at dating apps like Thursday – which has successfully brought an IRL element to the process with their weekly in-person events – and the growing resistance to online dating to see that meeting someone in person is a highly coveted rarity.