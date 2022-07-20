There’s long been a stigma attached to the ‘cheap date’, both the fear of being one (“Only having water? You’re a cheap date”) and organising one.

In 2017, a study found that UK couples spend a ridiculous average of £129 per date, but when did dating become so synonymous with constantly splashing the cash? Just how many £15 cocktails is one supposed to sip in Soho before you realise that it’s just not working out with Jay or James from Tinder?

A casual pub drink or coffee now has the association of being low effort or sub par, yet another indication of our “the bar is on the floor” mentality towards potential partners. But when I think back to the best dates I’ve been on, they’ve all been ones where we didn’t spend a lot, if anything at all.

While the pandemic forced our hand with socially distanced picnics with canned cocktails and endless park walks, weren’t they actually pretty damn fun? Didn’t they make us feel a bit like teenagers again, sinking ciders in a field between snogs?

And what happened to the joy of a night in? Not just reserved for wintry evenings, they’re the perfect opportunity to get cosier (and closer) as you get to know one another better, without having to compete with a hoard of finance bros and £40 bottles at the bar.