Every fairytale, romcom and teen novel seems to end the same way – the guy gets the girl and they live happily ever after. It’s no wonder so many of us grow up with the belief that settling down into a couple is the ultimate mark of success in life. But even though we all seem to be looking for that life-long love, some of us aren’t actually searching at all.

Whether you choose to put your search for love on hold or you decide to commit to the single life for good, staying uncoupled can be an empowering choice.

New research by Menelaos Apostolou outlined in Psychology Today has shown that there are up to 76 common reasons why people stay single. However, all of these reasons can be divided into three main categories.