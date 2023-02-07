Stressed out by creating the perfect dating app profile? Give collabidating a go

So collabidating has nothing to do with going on double dates? No. Collabidating is about the process of finding a date rather than what happens when you go on one. Think about it like hiring a moving company for your dating life, except they’re moving you into an app as opposed to a new home. Oh, and you’re not paying them a penny.

What kind of stuff might that involve? It depends on how involved you want them to be, I guess. Some people might just want their friends to help them pick out the images they’re going to use (as well as the all-important order) while others might feel comfortable leaving the whole thing in their best friends’ hands. You could even work on the profile as a group and make a whole evening out of it – margaritas and all.

That requires a certain amount of trust. Definitely. This is something you’ll probably only want to ask your closest friends to help you with. Otherwise, you might open the app to find your preferences set to people aged 60 years older than you within a 200-mile radius – funny for a quick joke, but not exactly helpful when it comes to finding love.