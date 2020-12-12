It’s been a strange old year in the realm of dating. Not only have we had to become fluent in the art of virtual meetups – negotiating a strange new language of video delays and technical hiccups – we’ve also done so at a time when the entire outside world seems to be falling apart.

It’s hard to create small talk or flirt against the backdrop of a global pandemic. But at the same time, many of us are feeling the connection to our fellow humans more than ever.