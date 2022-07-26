Dating trends are a wonderful way to spot problematic patterns of behaviour in the dating world. There’s ghosting, a term that describes when someone disappears without any warning. There’s groundhogging, where you fall into a pattern of picking the same type over and over again. And now there’s a new trend to look out for: cookie-jarring.

Picture this: you begin dating someone new. Everything seems to be on the right track. You share common interests and values. And best of all, your new partner is giving you all the signs that your new romance is on its way to becoming a committed relationship. But then, out of nowhere, they end things and it turns out they were seeing someone else all along.