5 pieces of cool girl dating advice we’re no longer listening to 

It may have been said a thousand times, but it remains true: modern dating is a minefield.

Not only do we need to be savvy enough to navigate flags of every colour, we find ourselves having to put up with annoying behaviours like orbiting and semi-ghosting in the pursuit of finding love.

Of course, it all becomes worth it on the rare occasion you organise a first date where chemistry fizzes and sparks fly, but a cycle of bad dates is enough to make you lose faith altogether. So it’s natural that we find ourselves turning to others in the hope that their wisdom might inspire us.