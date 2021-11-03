It’s a routine many of us know well by now. The nights draw in, the evenings get cosier. The adorable festive date ideas start doing the rounds and keeping warm leaps to the top of our list of desires. All of these signs make it clear that a new season is just around the corner.

No, not winter: cuffing season.

Usually beginning in October and lasting until just after Valentine’s Day, cuffing season refers to a period of time where single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.

According to research by dating app Badoo, over half of singles claim they feel the pressure to date more during cuffing season and 45% would settle for somebody they’re not 100% sure of.