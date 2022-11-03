Cuffing season has officially arrived – but does it always satisfy our needs?

According to psychotherapist Roxy Rhodes, the answer could lie in the impact this time of year has on our mental wellbeing. “During the cold, darker months, most people socialise less and spend more time, especially evenings, at home,” she says.

“Short daylight hours can also intensify feelings of loneliness, and the holiday season can be extra tough if you’re already feeling isolated. All of these are reasons why we crave connection during the later months of the year.”

Dipti Tait, a relationship psychotherapist, also believes that the excitement of getting involved in a new relationship during a time of year typically associated with dark, dreary conditions can also make the act of cuffing seem more appealing.

“Getting together with somebody new over cuffing season feels exciting because the relationship is brand new as well as temporary,” she says.

“This will make the relationship dynamic experimental and full of fun – kind of like the honeymoon period in any new relationship – and this gives us a huge dopamine buzz and a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”