“I once went on a date with a man who was the definition of self-absorbed,” Laura, 29, from London tells Stylist.

“We met on a dating app and had arranged to go out for dinner. He was extremely confident and chatty, which is usually a great thing, especially to help calm those first date nerves. After about five minutes, however, I realised that he had actually not asked me a single question about myself.

“No matter the topic, the conversation revolved around him – even when I tried to interrupt and give my own perspective, he turned it straight back around to him. The constant interruptions made me feel so irritated, and quite frankly a little bored. There is only so much one way conversation that can be had.”

“The final straw was when he insisted on ordering food for me and asked the waiter for a steak, which was a total shock to me as I’d mentioned multiple times that I was a vegetarian. Part of me was so irritated that I wanted to get up and leave straight away, but instead I sat and ate my food while listening to him continue to talk about himself until we had finished our main course.

“He clearly wasn’t very good at reading the room and invited me back to his after. It’s safe to say I politely declined and never saw him again.”