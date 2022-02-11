Keeping up with all the new dating trends, terms and sayings can be a challenge.

With many of them originating from dating apps, it’s a minefield just trying to understand them all – but despite the confusion that can ensue when trying to keep up, these trends do serve a purpose.

After all, a lot of these terms are just things daters have experienced at one point or another.

Like being ghosted by someone but having them pop up on your social media or the endless slog of dating your type and it not working out.