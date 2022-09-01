Swiping through dating apps can often feel like groundhog day. From the copious amounts of gym selfies to pictures of potential matches holding onto everything from puppies to babies, the dating app process just isn’t much fun anymore, particularly at a time when we are eager to meet more people IRL.

If you’ve been left feeling particularly frustrated and unfulfilled by dating apps and want to avoid dull conversations and dry dates, there’s one thing you may want to look out for – and that’s beige flags.