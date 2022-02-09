Dating apps: Kindred is the intriguing new dating app for people seeking kid-free relationships
Coming across other people who don’t want children can be difficult on dating apps – and Kindred aims to change that.
Navigating the world of dating apps can be difficult for just about anyone.
In the search for like-minded people, there is often a list of factors we run through to find common interests.
From age groups and religion to careers and height, all these characteristics come into play when we sign up to these apps and seek people we like – and kids are another major factor.
While some proudly state they want kids or are open to kids, it still seems to be taboo to be upfront about not wanting kids on your profile, making it difficult to forge meaningful relationships with those who are unsure of what they want.
And with over a third of Britons who are not already parents saying they never want to have children, an app catering to these preferences is long overdue – but one has now launched and aims to change the landscape for those who desire a child-free relationship.
Kindred is a new dating app launching 10 February that aims to offer a “fresh solution to those seeking kid-free relationships”.
Designed to connect like-minded singles in the dating world who either don’t want or can’t have children, Kindred removes the challenges many are faced with using mainstream dating apps.
The app was designed by Eleanor Brook-Hatch and Philip Wassouf who met on a dating app during the pandemic.
The pair, who don’t want children, discussed the challenges they faced finding a partner, so developed an app that caterers to a growing community of singles looking for kid-free relationships.
“Ele and I have used all the well-known dating apps over the years,” said Wassouf.
“We struggled to connect with other singles who wanted to date and settle down without the pressures of having kids and, after digging deeper, realised we weren’t the only ones, by a long shot.
“Even though there are almost 3 million single-parent families, many of whom don’t want more kids, and almost half of British women now hit 30 and are kid-free and we’re still underserved by mainstream dating apps.”
Brook-Hatch added: “More people than ever are looking for a kid-free relationship and we created Kindred to remove the need for the kids conversation and to connect singles whether they’re childfree, childless or parents.
“Comments like ‘you’ll change your mind’ or ‘you just haven’t met the right person yet’ are about as welcome as dick pics for those of us looking for kid-free relationships, yet that’s all too often the response from people.”
The free version of the Kindred app allows users to filter by lifestyle, swipe their profiles, and chat with their matches.
The app also offers a membership that unlocks various features including more detailed search functions and priority placement in search results.
“We all want to find a partner who’s on the same page about the big stuff,” said Brook-Hatch.
“Everyone on the app [Kindred] is looking to meet and date fellow singles for a kid-free relationship.”
Kindred launches 10 February 2022 with a waiting list for other locations around the world. To find out more, visit the website.
Image: Getty