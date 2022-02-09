Navigating the world of dating apps can be difficult for just about anyone.

In the search for like-minded people, there is often a list of factors we run through to find common interests.

From age groups and religion to careers and height, all these characteristics come into play when we sign up to these apps and seek people we like – and kids are another major factor.

While some proudly state they want kids or are open to kids, it still seems to be taboo to be upfront about not wanting kids on your profile, making it difficult to forge meaningful relationships with those who are unsure of what they want.