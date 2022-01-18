Navigating the complex and ever-changing world of dating apps can be tricky.

There’s always a new term or trend to look out for, from oystering to dry dating, and in a sea of people all seeking different things, finding people you have shared interest and common ground with while swiping from left to right can be tricky.

But beyond the swipes and witty one-liners found on these dating profiles can lay something far more sinister – something we should all look out for called “negging”.

Negging is an act of emotional manipulation whereby someone insults you with a backhanded compliment to undermine your confidence.