When swiping across dating apps, there are usually a few things we try to avoid. For example, the person who has no pictures of themselves and the one who has too many. Or the person whose profile is nothing but crude jokes and the ones who put nothing at all. The dos and don’ts of dating app profile etiquette are truly endless.

But for some of us, there is a new type of dating profile we’re looking to avoid – and that is the podcast bro.

Bro culture – typically young and mostly white men who indulge in often sexist and misogynistic jokes – has elevated itself to a new level with the podcast bro.