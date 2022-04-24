Navigating the world of online dating isn’t always easy. Not only can putting yourself out there feel daunting, but the whirlwind of messages, matches and rejections that are part and parcel of any dating app experience is enough to send your mind spinning.

Of course, dating apps aren’t inherently bad – they’re a great way to meet new people and find out what you want from a potential partner, and have helped to start many successful relationships.

But in the same way dating apps can boost confidence and self-esteem, they can also take their toll if not used in a healthy way.