I’ve always rejected the idea of so-called “cuffing season”. For anyone unfamiliar with the term, it means it’s the time of year when people jump into relationships so that they have someone to snuggle up with through winter.

While I can readily admit that the colder months are sometimes a bit shit for single people, I’d never settle for a relationship I didn’t fully believe in just so that I had someone to Netflix and Chill with on a cold, dark night.

Sure, I’ve had my wobbly moments – especially as my coupled-up friends tend to hibernate at this time of year. Ultimately, though, I’ve always remained pretty happy with a quieter and calmer pace of life throughout autumn and winter.