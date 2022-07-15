Stay hydrated

“It’s easy to get carried away on a date having a few beers or cocktails, but remember to drink lots of water,” says Le Fèvre. Because alcohol can affect us differently in the heat, you may find that you want to switch to water during a heatwave date. “A good tip is to have a glass of water between every alcoholic beverage,” he suggests. “If you’re going on a day date or will be walking outside, make sure to take a bottle of water with you, too.”

Find a shady, breezy spot

If you’re heading out on a date during a heatwave, you may want to soak up the sun, but it may leave you feeling worse than ever.

“It might be tempting to have a cute picnic in the park, or sit in a pub garden in the sun, but with temperatures set to soar to close to 40°C, it’s not safe to be out in the sun all day,” Le Fèvre notes. “Make sure to find a shady spot if you are going to be outside or, better yet, balance with an indoor air conditioned location, like a bar or restaurant.”

Reconsider any high-energy activities

With sober dating on the rise, you may have planned a fun outdoor activity like a hike or bike ride. “Now is not the time for any energetic, outdoor activity dates,” says Le Fèvre. “Do something where you can sit, relax and just get to know each other.”

Wear something airy and don’t forget SPF

Afraid that you’ll simply be too hot to have a pleasant date? Be careful when choosing your outfit. “Prioritise keeping cool and pick materials and colours that will help make you feel comfortable,” suggests Le Fèvre. “Linen is your friend here. Also, ensure you wear a good SPF and bring it with you if you’ll be outdoors. You won’t look or feel your best self if you get sunburnt.”

Consider a virtual date

If the prospect of getting dressed up, hopping on the Tube and sitting in the sun (or even the shade) is simply too much for you, try a virtual date instead. This way, you won’t have to put your dating life on hold just because of the weather.