But despite the potential hurdles, 84% of 18-25-year-olds currently using Tinder say they’re hopeful and optimistic when it comes to dating and relationships, according to the app. The same group also admitted that what they’re looking for right now is either companionship, friendship or a situationship – but that they’re increasingly open to what these might look like.

According to Tinder’s latest It Starts With A Swipe campaign, for 56% of young daters, the term ‘hook up’ is outdated or means something different to them than it does for older generations. No longer is it something to be ashamed or secretive about. Instead, it’s seen as simply a part of the dating process and a way to explore a connection without the pressures of labels.