From situationships to fewer hook-ups and more self-love, this is what online dating really looks like in 2023
It’s not just about dodging ghosters and avoiding the ick – 2023 is the year we’re redefining exactly what dating means to us, according to Tinder.
It goes without saying that the way we date has changed dramatically in the past few years. From making up for time lost during the pandemic to adapting our relationship routines for the cost of living crisis, as the world around us evolves, so does what we’re looking for.
In 2023, we want to embrace new experiences, connections and self-discovery, but with icks, amber flags and love bombing to contend with, it can often feel like a minefield.
But despite the potential hurdles, 84% of 18-25-year-olds currently using Tinder say they’re hopeful and optimistic when it comes to dating and relationships, according to the app. The same group also admitted that what they’re looking for right now is either companionship, friendship or a situationship – but that they’re increasingly open to what these might look like.
According to Tinder’s latest It Starts With A Swipe campaign, for 56% of young daters, the term ‘hook up’ is outdated or means something different to them than it does for older generations. No longer is it something to be ashamed or secretive about. Instead, it’s seen as simply a part of the dating process and a way to explore a connection without the pressures of labels.
We’re also looking inwards. It should come as no surprise that in the era of self-reflection and therapisation, we care more about self-love and fulfilment than ever before. In fact, 80% of 18-25-year-olds agree that their own self-care is their top priority when dating, with 79% wanting prospective partners to feel the same way.
We’re leaning into exploring our own identities in a more open way, with 33% and 29% of users respectively agreeing that their sexuality and gender identity have become more fluid in the past three years.
“What’s interesting for me is how adeptly young daters are making way for a low-pressure, no stereotypes, zero-labels approach that opens them up to new types of relationships,” said Paul Brunson, Tinder’s expert in relationship insights, of the findings. “It’s refreshing that singles today value strong friendships just as much as romantic relationships – the hangup on hookups is over because this new generation has fundamentally redefined and re-owned it.”
Of course, online dating in 2023 doesn’t come without its challenges. According to a 2022 survey by the BBC, 33% of dating app users who responded have experienced either harassment or abuse by someone they met via a dating app. Data from the National Crime Agency also suggests that sexual offences linked to online dating have increased over the past four years, with 83% of victims being women. And while the apps we use have made strides in taking more responsibility for our online safety, there’s still plenty of work to be done.
Because ultimately these connections – romantic or not – are what keep us going in trying times, or at the very least provide a funny anecdote to share with our friends. This year, we may be hooking up, hard-balling, phoenixing, sell-by dating and mic-dropping, but we’re certainly having fun doing it.
Images: Getty