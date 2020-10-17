Dating in lockdown: what do the new tier 2 rules mean for single people?

When we went into lockdown over seven months ago, the dating landscape changed for everybody.

First, virtual dates over Zoom become the new norm. And more people took the extra downtime to properly question what it is they wanted from a relationship.

Then, as new daters started meeting up for outside dates in parks, FOMU (the Fear Of Meeting Up) became a very real thing. But thanks to the summer weather, it actually felt quite normal having a beer in the park.

Soon, single people living on their own were allowed to start support bubbles. Dates in restaurants bars and pubs were back on the cards, too, thanks to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.