When dating someone, we often ask ourselves questions about the person we are seeing to assess whether they’re the right match.

Whether it’s being on the same page when it comes to views on marriage and kids or simply being into the same activities, we can all unintentionally (or intentionally) have a long list of traits and requirements that a potential date might need to check off before we give them the time of day.

But what about the traits and habits we don’t want in a partner? The things we may have experienced that can be toxic and damaging and that we don’t want in someone we’re dating?