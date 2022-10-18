As we continue to see more people label themselves as freethinkers, Alderson says there are certain things to look out for when dating or coming across someone who describes themselves as a self-professed freethinker at any given chance.

“If someone says it in passing once, it isn’t usually a red flag, but if it comes up again and again, it can be a cause for concern,” says Alderson.

“The other behaviour to keep an eye out for is someone using the label of being a freethinker as a way of dismissing your needs. If you express a need but your partner refuses to engage in a real conversation about it because they are a freethinker, it’s definitely a red flag.”

Alderton suggests this could become apparent around Valentine’s Day (or any other special occasion that is important to you) when your partner tells you they won’t celebrate it with you because they’re a freethinker and don’t believe in these concepts.

“This isn’t healthy behaviour and it’s essentially a way of dismissing someone’s needs.”

Dating someone who behaves in this way is not easy – and if you find yourself in a position where you are, Alderson suggests communicating how their actions are impacting you.

“Explain openly and honestly how certain situations made you feel and use specific examples when possible,” she says.

“You then have to see if they are receptive to your feedback, whether they are willing to change and if change is even possible.”

If change seems impossible or your needs aren’t being met, it may be time to think if it’s a relationship worth continuing.