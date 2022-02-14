We’ve all heard the saying opposites attract, right?

The idea that two vastly different people can find a spark that their differences can’t get in the way of is a tale as old as time and is something that many people believe – but there are some who don’t.

But sometimes those differences don’t even come down to having opposing views on important issues or liking different types of entertainment – sometimes they lie at the very core of who we are as people and how our personality types differ.

A personality theory that often comes up is Type A and Type B – a hypothesis first devised in the 1950s by cardiologists Meyer Friedman and Ray Rosenman.