Buying into the concept of dating up also leaves you open to a power imbalance, as the financial power your partner holds over you can manifest in other aspects of your life and how you navigate that relationship.

“If you’re equating a partner’s financial success to desirability, you may feel disempowered in your relationship to them, particularly finding it hard to advocate for yourself and feeling a burden on you to ‘keep’ them,” warns Quinn.

Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of the dating app Wingman, agrees. “By seeking ‘status and freedom’ by dating up, it can also restrict and impose subconscious limitations on you in the long run if the relationship lasts the course.”

There are, however, those who argue that the honesty involved in declaring you’re only interested in dating up is, in fact, empowering. “All you need is high standards and sticking to your boundaries,” commented one TikTok user on a video about what one woman learned while dating wealthy men, while another said: “I like that more women are intentionally going for what they want regardless of what society tells them they should or shouldn’t prioritise.”

The dichotomy between the cost of living crisis and the constant glamorisation of material wealth on social media means we are living in pretty odd times. There’s a never-ending pressure to ‘keep up with the Joneses’ while dealing with a very real national crisis and this may play a role in some women’s decisions to date up – but ultimately, pushing this trend is misguided.

“Anyone going into any relationship should have conversations about money and attitudes to money,” concludes Witton. “And everyone in that relationship (especially women in relationships with men) should have what author Paulette Perhach calls a ‘Fuck Off Fund’ – money that is entirely your own and you have access to so if need be, you can exit a relationship and have enough money to support yourself.”

And that, in the end, will feel far more empowering than dating up ever could.