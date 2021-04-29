However, there have also been a lot of positive dating experiences and learnings taken from the pandemic. After losing a year, many daters are now done with gameplaying and just want to be more honest with potential new partners. Some even saw lockdown as an opportunity to prioritise finding a good relationship, after putting it off for so long in the busy pre-pandemic world.

Pandemic or no pandemic – dating will always have its ups, downs and grey areas. And new research from dating app Tinder has reported a new trend that many will agree is positive: dating with fewer expectations.