If you’ve been on TikTok at all recently, you’ll no doubt have heard of ‘Dating Wrapped’. The trend, which now has over 33.4 million views, sees people sit down to talk through their dating life over the last year, recording everything from how many dates they went on in total to how many people they cried over throughout the year.

Lots of the videos are pretty comic in nature, but they also give a fascinating insight into what dating is really like in 2022. But the trend isn’t just a great source of entertainment – according to a sex and relationships expert, it could be a useful tool for reflecting on your dating life as we head into 2023.