Dating reflection: why the creators of TikTok’s ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend could be onto something, according to an expert
- Lauren Geall
Thinking about taking part in TikTok’s ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend? Here’s why reflecting on your dating life is such a good idea, according to a sex and relationships expert.
If you’ve been on TikTok at all recently, you’ll no doubt have heard of ‘Dating Wrapped’. The trend, which now has over 33.4 million views, sees people sit down to talk through their dating life over the last year, recording everything from how many dates they went on in total to how many people they cried over throughout the year.
Lots of the videos are pretty comic in nature, but they also give a fascinating insight into what dating is really like in 2022. But the trend isn’t just a great source of entertainment – according to a sex and relationships expert, it could be a useful tool for reflecting on your dating life as we head into 2023.
While you don’t have to make a PowerPoint presentation or record a video for social media, taking some time to look back at the last year can be a powerful way to reassess what you want from dating and move into the new year with a fresh perspective.
“Reflecting on your dating life can be extremely helpful, because it can help you to notice repeated patterns that you might want to address and identify choices you might have made differently in hindsight,” explains Rhian Kivits, a sex and relationships expert and Relate-qualified therapist.
“You may even learn more about yourself, your preferences and style of dating or notice what kinds of people you’re attracting,” she adds.
It’s worth noting that, if you’ve had a difficult dating experience over the last year, looking back could have make you feel demoralised or frustrated. On the flipside, however, looking at your dating life as a whole could help you to reframe previously hurtful situations, so it’s all about doing what feels right to you.
The kinds of questions you ask yourself as you look back at the last 12 months will also make a difference. Counting how many times you were ghosted or received ‘weird comments’ may be funny for social media, but it’s probably not going to help you gain a greater understanding of your dating life and what you want from the year ahead. Instead, Kivits recommends starting with some prompts, such as:
- What went well?
- What did I really enjoy?
- What did I learn about my relationship behaviours and personal preferences in dating?
- What choices would I make if I had the chance to do things differently and why?
Then, once you’ve worked through these questions (you might want to jot your answers down in a notebook to keep track of them), it’s time to consider everything as a whole.
Like many of the videos recorded as part of the ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend, it’s OK to approach your reflection with a pinch of humour – as long as you also stop to think about what you’ve learnt, too. The most important thing, however, is not to focus too much on what went wrong.
“We can’t beat ourselves up for what hasn’t worked, we can only choose to learn from our experiences and keep going,” Kivits says. “It’s always good to have a bit of a sense of humour too, because dating and relationships are supposed to be about fun and exploration.”
So, there you have it. While the idea of posting your dating experiences online for everyone to see may not be appealing, taking the essence of the ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend and using it to reflect on the last 12 months could offer a whole host of benefits.
Modern dating can be a pretty wild experience, but taking a moment to step back and reflect can be a genuinely useful way to reassess what you want from your dating life going forward. And don’t we all want a bit of clarity?
