While it can be hard to conjure up an idea of who your ‘perfect partner’ might be, we all have our deal-breakers when it comes to dating. From a failure to compromise to being a bad kisser, our deal-breakers tend to reflect what we want from a relationship.

But according to new research, there is a list of key deal-breakers that most of us have in common.

The research, published in a recent issue of the journal Personality and Individual Differences, saw the study’s authors conduct four separate studies to find out what kind of deal-breakers different people had, and which of those were the most common.