Relationship deal-breakers: 7 negative characteristics that could spell the end of a relationship

Lauren Geall
New research has unveiled the most common undesirable characteristics people *aren’t* looking for in a romantic partner

While it can be hard to conjure up an idea of who your ‘perfect partner’ might be, we all have our deal-breakers when it comes to dating. From a failure to compromise to being a bad kisser, our deal-breakers tend to reflect what we want from a relationship.

But according to new research, there is a list of key deal-breakers that most of us have in common. 

The research, published in a recent issue of the journal Personality and Individual Differences, saw the study’s authors conduct four separate studies to find out what kind of deal-breakers different people had, and which of those were the most common.

In the end, they narrowed down the participants’ answers to 96 of the most commonly mentioned deal-breakers, before analysing the responses to identify seven key deal-breaker factors: abusive, arrogant, clingy, filthy, hostile, unambitious and unattractive.  

Interestingly, the answers varied depending on whether they were being applied to a short- or long-term relationship, and men and women tended to have different deal-breakers, too.

For example, for women, the most significant deal-breaking factors in short-term relationships were being abusive and filthy; and for long-term relationships, they were the same two, plus being unattractive.

However, the research wasn’t all negative. As well as identifying these key deal-breaker factors, it also highlighted some of the most common deal-makers – desirable characteristics that tend to outweigh any negative ones a potential partner might possess. 

For women, the most significant deal-making factors in a short-term relationship were someone being attractive and passionate, whereas in a long-term relationship it was someone being intelligent and warm.

And the research also revealed how, despite deal-breakers often spelling the end of a relationship, desirable characteristics (or deal-makers) tend to matter more when it comes to finding a long-term romantic partner.

While everyone will have their own unique list of deal-breakers and makers when they’re searching for a new partner, it’s clear that there are some factors that are universal – especially when it comes to people’s attitudes and actions.  

