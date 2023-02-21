‘Deep dumping’ is the alternative to first date small talk you never see coming

Name: deep dumping

Meaning: your date skipping the classic ‘first date’ topics (pets, work, the weather) in favour of discussing the deep stuff (life goals, vulnerabilities, the meaning of life). It’s often a lengthy and one-sided chat.

Origin: deep dumping is another Stylist Extra original term for you to enjoy. We coined it after realising how many of us had been on dates where the other person hadn’t asked a single question all evening, instead opting to reveal the details of their life goals and ambitions. Without invitation, of course.

Kind of like trauma dumping? Exactly! Just like trauma dumping, deep dumping involves oversharing information without consent – just instead of the intimate details of someone’s personal trauma, it’s a wannabe philosopher spouting their latest theories.