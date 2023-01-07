Does being intentional about finding love actually work?
From TikTok’s popular #intentionaldating content to the ‘manifest-dating’ trend, the idea of being intentional when looking for love is gaining traction
“Love comes along when you least expect it.” It might be one of the most infuriating pseudo-affirmations a single person can hear – more often than not given by a prying relative at a wedding – but it’s an almost universally accepted theory. “The single person wants to shave her legs to make sure she’s ready. And then she wants not to shave her legs, to tempt fate into letting love arrive when she’s looking the other way, all hairy and unprepared,” writes Sophie Heawood in her memoir The Hungover Games. Or, as Shakespeare put it in Twelfth Night, “Love sought is good, but given unsought is better.”
Witness the traditional hierarchy of love: at its most romantic, it originates by chance. Fairytales and films have cemented this thought in the collective consciousness, from cinematic ‘meet cutes’ in department stores to glass slippers serendipitously lost at royal balls. Even the language that surrounds ‘falling’ in love implies something unexpected, rapid, all-consuming and, yes, dangerous. But is this a fallacy? Can we successfully adopt a mindful approach and be more intentional about finding love, rather than passively waiting for it to happen?
The prolonged period of self-reflection – and, potentially, loneliness – prompted by the pandemic has certainly put romantic relationships higher on the agenda for many. And just like the popularised spiritual practice of ‘setting intentions’, the idea of ‘dating with intention’ is gaining traction. On TikTok, the hashtag #intentionalliving has 96.8m views, while #intentionaldating has 11.4m. Then there’s ‘manifest-dating’, a shiny new dating term that refers to the idea of being clear about what you want and putting it out into the world to make your goals a reality.
If that makes you feel a little queasy, it’s worth noting that you don’t have to be into all things woo-woo to be interested in dating with intention. The approach could simply entail having a clearly defined purpose and expressing it from the beginning.
“I dated mindlessly for years, without pausing and thinking about what I needed or wanted in a relationship,” says one 25-year-old woman. “This, coupled with the assumption of my heterosexuality, meant I was never fully comfortable in dating experiences. I had a long period of self-reflection and then moved with direction, knowing that I wanted a committed relationship with a woman. I remember telling my current girlfriend this on the first date – happily, she wanted the same thing and we are still together now.”
Behavioural scientist Logan Ury, author of the bestselling book How To Not Die Alone and director of relationship science at Hinge, says that this kind of “intentional love” means “seeing your love life as something where you’re in the driver’s seat […] something that you can put effort into and see results versus something that just passively happens to you”. This method incorporates self-awareness, self-knowledge and open communication – a holy trinity when it comes to the foundations of a strong relationship.
In many ways, the rise of dating apps (now the norm rather than the exception, with a market of £311 million in the UK) has made us all more intentional about romance. Rather than hoping to catch eyes with a stranger on the dancefloor, people are arranging dates with individuals they’ve already digitally vetted and deemed likely to hold potential – long-term or otherwise. And now, apps give the option to make your intentions clear on your profile; in December, Tinder introduced its ‘Relationship Goals’ feature, which lets users signal what they’re looking for. Recent testing shows that more than 50% of members are using it, Tinder states, adding: “Transparency is definitely hot.”
But, of course, it doesn’t work for everyone. “When I was dating with the desperate intention of having a relationship, nothing ever happened,” says one 29-year-old woman. “When I just wanted to be with someone, it never came to fruition. Years later, when I was happy on my own and not trying to manifest a relationship, that’s when I met my [now-husband] on Hinge.”
And while some find the approach ineffective, others consider it daunting. “I find the idea of setting concrete goals unsettling,” says a woman who has recently turned 30. “To me, it feels a bit scary to say ‘I’m definitely setting out to achieve X’ because I know there’s a chance I won’t be able to.” This fear of failure might be combined with a fear of admitting the desire for love in the first place. As the option to remain unattached feels like a hard-earned feminist freedom, forgoing it in the intentional pursuit of love can feel old-fashioned, like a confession that you’re not content alone.
But, on the contrary, the cliche is true: it pays to know and love yourself before adding someone else to the equation. “Take some time to evaluate yourself, ask yourself some questions,” advises psychologist Dina El Adlani. “What is it you are looking for? Are there any unresolved issues from your previous relationships? Are there past traumas that require healing?”
As well as this, there’s also a gentler, more esoteric approach to intentional love, which simply incorporates recognition of what you want in life. “Having a precise aim lets your subconscious know what it is looking to create more of,” says hypnotherapist Jessica Boston. “We’ve all been in situations where we want to buy a new coat and then see everyone wearing something similar; that’s because what is on our mind is brought to mind – our focus is tuned in to what we are seeking.”
Awareness and acceptance of the fact that you want to find love can influence decisions, shape behaviour and encourage openness, perhaps leading to a meeting that may appear to have happened entirely by chance.
So while there’s no hack for finding love, and no algorithm for compatibility, there is the opportunity to create space to recognise what you want and evaluate the quality of your connections, staying present in evolving relationships – as well as with yourself.
