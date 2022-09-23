This often leads people to feel pressured to engage in the cuffing season phenomenon, but it can also lead to heartbreak when intentions aren’t always clear. While someone may be dating someone with long-term prospects, the other could be in it for just a season, making the drafting and cuffing season process a real minefield.

“Not feeling pressured to engage in drafting and cuffing season is key. Just because everyone is doing it, it doesn’t mean you have to force yourself into thinking the same way,” says Wilson.

“You might be happy dating or not want to settle down just yet. That is OK. Remind yourself you are not desperate and do what feels right for you from the outset. Try not to succumb to the pressure just because that is what you feel is expected. Having your friends around you over the festive holidays is much more fun than dating someone for the sake of it – and then having to go through a break-up. Think of the other person’s feelings also – you may see this as a short-term thing, but their feelings may be stronger.”

Wilson warns that the drafting and cuffing season often means old flames start popping up out of the blue and the importance of recognising those warning signs during this time of the year.