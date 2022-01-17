We’re officially just over the halfway mark of Dry January, where millions across the UK are ditching their favourite alcoholic tipple in favour of something booze-free for the start of 2022.

The practice, which has grown in popularity over the past few years (a record-breaking 6.5 million Brits participated last year), sees people embrace the new year with a fresh perspective, free from the copious amounts of liquor many of us consumed over the Christmas period – but according to Bumble, this is something which is impacting people’s dating lives and is going way past the January 31st cut-off date.