Wait, only one in four people want to date someone with a sense of humour? That’s not really what we’re talking about here.

But what happens to those of us who can’t help but be hilarious? 1) I think you’re overestimating your abilities, and 2) it’s still something daters care about – just not as much as they care about the way people treat the planet.

Rude. But I guess the planet is kind of important. If there was an award for understatement of the year, you might have just won it.

Fine, so how does eco-dumping work? While, in commercial terms, eco-dumping refers to the practice of exporting goods from a country with weak environmental protection laws in order to reduce the cost of producing it, in dating, it’s a lot simpler. As harsh as the term ‘dumping’ sounds, eco-dumping doesn’t have to be a negative thing – you can still call things off amicably if your partner’s eco-credentials don’t quite match up with yours.

Wouldn’t it just be easier to work out if someone cares about the planet before you go on a date with them? It depends. This is something many people do, whether that’s by looking for clues on someone’s dating profile (a process often referred to as ‘green screening’) such as details of their vegetarian or vegan diet or pictures of them wearing sustainable clothing brands, or simply asking someone outright about their stance on environmental issues. However, sometimes someone who says they care about the planet may not be as green as they seem at first – and that’s when eco-dumping comes into play.