Eingleði: the Icelandic dating concept that’s all about embracing the joy of being single
- Posted by
- Katie Rosseinsky
- Published
This romantic philosophy is a refreshing antidote to single-shaming.
The Scandinavian nations clearly know a thing or two about happiness. For the last five years, Finland has been named as the happiest country in the world in the United Nations-backed World Happiness Report, and the other Nordic countries tend to be reliable fixtures in the top 10.
Where they go, we tend to follow. Not content with filling our wardrobes and homes with Scandi-inspired designs, we’ve fallen hard for a whole load of Nordic lifestyle concepts. There’s the Danish notion of hygge, which is all about hunkering down and embracing cosiness during the cold winter months; the Norwegian idea of friluftsliv, which loosely translates to ‘open-air living’ and celebrates getting outside to embrace the natural world; the Swedish term lagom, which translates as “not too much, not too little” and focuses on a balanced, moderate and sustainable way of living… and we could go on.
One area of our lives that we haven’t yet tried to Scandify, however, is dating – but that could be soon set to change, as an Icelandic dating app has coined a romantic philosophy that sounds like a refreshing antidote to single-shaming.
The concept of Eingleði (or Eingledi) is a composite of the Icelandic “einn” (one) and “gleði” (joy), and is all about embracing the joy of being single. That might mean relishing the time you can spend on your own or enjoying the freedom to meet new people and the sense of possibility. And it’s pronounced ain-gluh-day, because we know you were wondering.
“In Iceland, the idea of contented solitude is not seen negatively, while in the UK and elsewhere being alone is often perceived as a bad or embarrassing thing,” says David Simonarson, the CEO and co-founder of Smitten, a Gen-Z focused dating app from Iceland that launched in the UK last month. “Being single gives you the freedom to do what you please – whether that be sitting inside with a good book or going out and socialising.”
Eingleði, he adds, “is an Icelandic phrase that could be translated as ‘the joy of being single’ or ‘enjoying being on your own’. It signifies taking a step back from the ‘goal’ of being in a relationship and living in the moment; enjoying not just the freedom to date but the sheer fact of singlehood.”
The app was developed to shake up the ubiquitous left/right swipe format, aiming to beat that fatigue with interactive Q&A features, ice breakers and even an automatic “cobwebbing” feature (that clears out the old matches).
“Meeting people, making connections and exploring romance for its own sake is very undervalued in the UK dating scene; Smitten’s focus is on helping people have these conversations with each other,” Simonarson says.
Whether you choose to embrace the lighter side of dating online or you decide to focus on learning to love your own company, there are plenty of ways you can bring this concept into your life this winter. And if a distant family member starts quizzing you on your love life over Christmas dinner? Just tell them you’re practicing Eingleði and they’ll probably be baffled into silence.
Images: Getty