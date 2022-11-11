Emotional erosion: why so many women are exhausted by modern dating
Does the thought of opening a dating app fill you with dread? You might be experiencing emotional erosion.
A couple of weeks ago, a guy I was dating ended things with me because he’d started seeing someone else. For context: we had been on three dates, I didn’t have strong feelings towards him and I was also seeing other people. Another important detail here is that I rarely cry. Yet, I found myself in floods of tears upon receiving this message, and I spent the next day unable to even make small talk with my flatmates without getting tearful.
My friends made the logical assumption that I was so upset because I had strong feelings for this man and was disappointed about the relationship, short though it was, ending. And, of course, I did feel a little bit sad that it had come to an end, but not sad enough to be crying into my cereal, which was what was happening. Instead, the source of all this emotion was utter exhaustion, and not because of this one, fairly harmless interaction, but as a result of the constant disappointment and stress of modern dating.
If you’ve been single or if you know anyone who has been at any point in the past five years, you’ll know how common short-term relationships (or situationships, which might be the better word here) are. In the past couple of years, I’ve met countless people and gone through almost exactly the same cycle: we date and speak constantly for a month or two, telling each other things that most people don’t know; we develop emotional and physical intimacy, and then never see or speak to each other again after I either send or receive a three-sentence WhatsApp message ending things.
At the time, it’s easy to laugh off these short-lived relationships coming to an end – “I only knew them for a few weeks” – particularly if their behaviour was problematic – and, let’s be honest, it frequently was – and they live on as tragic but entertaining stories to tell my friends at dinner, rather than real experiences of lived trauma.
But despite generally enjoying the two and a half years I’ve been single and dating casually, I realised that the constant cycle of hope and loss had caught up with me and I felt totally worn down – the last thing I wanted to do was open Hinge to potentially put myself through it again.
This feeling of emotional erosion is common for young, single women – a study by Lovehoney found that two-thirds of people between the ages of 18-24 had experienced toxic traits in romantic situations. Plus, according to a study by Pew Research Centre, 55% of American women believe that dating has become harder in the past 10 years. The women surveyed were also twice as likely as the men to say that “physical or emotional risk” (including lying and scamming) was the reason that dating was more difficult.
“When a relationship ends – whatever its length – our amygdala, which is our fear centre based in the limbic system of our brain, detects the breakup as dangerous and sends a message to our nervous system that there is danger,” explains Caroline Strawson, a trauma psychologist and relationship coach. This means that even if you don’t register it in the moment, a relationship that you cared about coming to an end does have an impact on the brain and the body, which often triggers old attachment wounds. “To others, it may seem minor if the relationship only lasted one month, but to the person experiencing it, it reinforces the emotional trauma they have previously experienced,” Strawson adds.
Georgie, who is 26 and lives in London, has been dating casually for a few years and recently realised that she was trivialising her experiences in order to prevent more potential heartache – as a result of emotional erosion. “I would never date with the expectation that we would go on more than one or two dates, which meant I wouldn’t take it seriously or care very much about it – probably as a defence mechanism,” she says.
“I would always get really suspicious if I met someone more than four times, assuming the person I was dating was playing games,” Georgie continues. “It shattered any trust that I had in romance.”
So many people, like Georgie, have developed a hard-faced approach towards dating to stop themselves from getting hurt. Strawson describes this as a “trauma vortex”, where anything that triggers or could potentially trigger an old emotional wound sends us into survival mode.
Experiencing emotional erosion can not only impact your perspective on dating but often your self-esteem too. “Emotional erosion is literally chipping away at the essence of who you are,” says Strawson, explaining that when relationships regularly come to an end – even if there are many practical explanations for why this has happened – people often internalise this, assuming it’s their fault and that something is wrong with them.
“Dating has definitely had an impact on my mental health,” says 24-year-old Sophie. “When I’m dating someone new, it consumes my thoughts and [when it ends], I get paranoid wondering if it’s because of me and my personality.”
The losses – both small and big – that come with dating certainly accumulate over time, and Strawson says that this could impact your attachment style, which controls your natural response to relationships and romantic connections. “If you have an anxious attachment style, you may perceive the breakup, in some way, as a reflection of your worth,” she explains, adding that relationships regularly coming to an end can amplify this feeling.
It can be difficult to look at dating as something that is fun and exciting, or even at all appealing, after so many bad experiences. “I definitely feel hopeless and like nothing is going to work out because that is the norm,” says 28-year-old Maia*. “I think all the small disappointments just build up and make you so cynical – it sets you up to expect the worst.”
Swiping through dating apps means it’s easy to think of the people we date as disposable, as easy to get rid of as a swipe of the finger. But disregarding other people’s emotions in an attempt to protect yourself, or being on the receiving end of this behaviour, can’t be good for us and this is probably the reason so many of us feel depleted when it comes to our love lives.
So what’s the solution? Well – you probably guessed it. Like most things, dealing with emotional erosion is all about looking after yourself and doing some internal work, according to Strawson. “When we heal ourselves, we heal our relationships with those around us and start to attract healthy individuals into our life capable of love,” she says, explaining that people who are experiencing emotional erosion often project their experiences and ideas around relationships onto other people.
Saying that, dating in 2022 is hard, and even if you become the very best, most zen version of yourself, receiving that “hey you” text from the person who ghosted you three months ago is probably still going to make you want to throw your phone against a wall. But hopefully you can do so with the confidence that you are deserving of a happy, healthy relationship… and without texting them back.
