Everyone has their own set of priorities when it comes to dating – but as we head into ‘cuffing season’, more and more of us are putting emotional vulnerability at the top of our must-have list for a potential partner.

That’s according to new research by the dating app Hinge, which found that 61% of Hinge daters believe emotional vulnerability is more important in a potential partner than attributes such as attractiveness, income or height.

The research also found that 93% of daters prefer to date someone who is emotionally vulnerable, while over half (66%) of daters said they’d be more likely to go on a second date with someone if they were emotionally vulnerable on the first date.