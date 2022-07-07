It’s also sexist because domestic success is still the dominant pressure for women versus economic success for men. The idea that then follows is that we must invest more time and effort into ascending the escalator, and that perpetuates certain tropes – women being obsessed with weddings, for instance, or feeling pressured to make relationships work because of the stigma we’ll suffer if it doesn’t succeed. Given that this way of thinking about relationships has been around since the 50s – giving nuclear families their best chance of success by creating safety, structure and stability within a small, core unit – it is hardly surprising that it no longer works for some. Women’s roles are vastly different in the workplace and at home these days – including basics such as voting rights and financial freedom.

Shortly after my lightbulb moment, I went back on Tinder, but this time it felt different. I’d become hyper-aware that clear, open communication and respect was now a must – regardless of whether the encounter was casual or significant. It eliminated a lot of people – the ones who were too vague about what they wanted, who wouldn’t arrange to meet up or who seemed immature.

Eventually I decided to move over to the dating app recommended by a friend, which is a mix of people who want monogamy and those looking for other people who are also ethically non-monogamous. After a few dates – and also fairly open conversations with people – I discovered I’m definitely not polyamorous. When I love someone, I need that relationship to be monogamous. But I also found that I’m comfortable and happy casually dating people who are both single and in ENMs. Although it might seem like unsexy admin, I really enjoy the open discussion around how I like to communicate, what my boundaries are and the kind of dates I enjoy.

Not everyone is open to it, though. “Isn’t it just people cheating?” a friend asked after my second ENM date with a guy named Evan, who I was completely smitten with last summer. I was talking about my plans to see him again. “Well, no,” I replied. “Cheating is when one partner doesn’t know the other person is seeing someone else. ENMs are always consensual, and they are usually defined by rules and boundaries.” In fact, I have found the communication within them to be gold-standard because it has to be, otherwise the relationship doesn’t function. It also means that you have to properly confront things like jealousy, which is often about your own insecurities and issues, versus the actual person. I realised that while I used to be a jealous person in my 20s, I’m not in my 40s and a huge part of that is due to a stronger sense of self-worth and trust in my own ability to walk away from a toxic situation.